After ‘Kamalam’, Twitter Renames Other Fruits & Vegetables

On Tuesday, Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani renamed dragon fruit to ‘Kamalam’ because it is shaped like a lotus. The Chief Minister also said that the original name is associated with China and hence needs to be changed in India. The Gujarat government has also applied for a patent to the new name of the fruit.
After this incident, the netizens launched a variety of memes and jokes by giving Sanskrit names to other fruits and vegetables as well. They started a Twitter trend under #SanskaariFruitsSabzi completely unleashing their creativity and sense of humour.
Have a look here:
Published: 20 Jan 2021,02:36 PM IST