Chennai Auto Driver Returns Bag Worth 20 Lakhs, Gets Felicitated 

Restoring our faith in humanity, an auto-driver from Chennai returned a bag of gold worth Rs 20 Lakhs. The driver, Saravana Kumar was felicitated by the Chennai police.

The incident took place after a businessman, Paul Bright was going home after his relative’s wedding, carrying a bunch of bags including the jewellery bag. Since he was busy talking on the phone throughout the journey, he ended up leaving the bag behind. Kumar, noticed the bag on the back seat later and did not know how to return it to the owner.