Amid Intense Backlash From Trolls, Twitter Speaks up for Indian Cricket Team

India batted first, and were only able to achieve a target of 111 runs, which the Kiwis beat with ease. The fact that India's batting line-up did not perform well added to the criticism since the team wasn't able to secure a win against Pakistan in its last match too. Following the loss, Twitter was buzzing with trolls targetting Virat Kohli and talking about his competency as a captain. Not only that, he was also targetted for the opinions that he expressed that had nothing to do with his performance.

Hits were taken at the fact that he defended Mohammed Shami after the match with Pakistan where Shami was trolled on the basis of his religion. Calling these people "spineless trolls", Kohli had spoken in favour of Shami and said that the bowler had won India n number of matches in the past and how discriminating on the basis of religion was the lowerst thing to do. Kohli's messaging about not bursting crackers during Diwali has also been criticised, along with personal threats and attacks to his 8-month old, daughter. A few members of the team celebrating Halloween a day before has also been irrationally linked to their performance.