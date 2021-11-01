Amid Intense Backlash From Trolls, Twitter Speaks up for Indian Cricket Team

The Indian Cricket team has been widely criticised and relentlessly trolled on social media for losing yesterday's match against New Zealand.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
The Indian cricket team, especially Virat Kohli, has been facing a lot of criticism on Twitter ever since they lost to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup match yesterday.
India batted first, and were only able to achieve a target of 111 runs, which the Kiwis beat with ease. The fact that India's batting line-up did not perform well added to the criticism since the team wasn't able to secure a win against Pakistan in its last match too. Following the loss, Twitter was buzzing with trolls targetting Virat Kohli and talking about his competency as a captain. Not only that, he was also targetted for the opinions that he expressed that had nothing to do with his performance.
Hits were taken at the fact that he defended Mohammed Shami after the match with Pakistan where Shami was trolled on the basis of his religion. Calling these people "spineless trolls", Kohli had spoken in favour of Shami and said that the bowler had won India n number of matches in the past and how discriminating on the basis of religion was the lowerst thing to do. Kohli's messaging about not bursting crackers during Diwali has also been criticised, along with personal threats and attacks to his 8-month old, daughter. A few members of the team celebrating Halloween a day before has also been irrationally linked to their performance.
All of this portrays the harsh reality of India's cricket fandom, but not everything is as bad. A lot of users have also provided constructive criticism on Twitter, and some have shown their support to the team. They have said that a few bad matches are a part of the game, and even though we couldn't perform well this time, they have hope for the future.
Here's appreciating these people who did not let their radical emotions get the best of them, and instead chose to react sensibly. Check out some of those tweets here:
