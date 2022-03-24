Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

Zomato's 10 minute food delivery system draws flak online.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Zomatos' new initiative, Zomato Instant, that plans to roll out 10 minute food delvieries has gained a lot of ire on social media, primarily due to worries about how this will affect the riders. Through time optimisation and giving specific instructions to restaurants during rush hours, the company hopes to fulfill orders in a 10 minute time frame.
Even though co-founder Deepinder Goyal has stressed that no delivery executives will be harmed or put under pressure after this new system comes into place, social media users are not convinced.
In fact, most of them find it bizarre that a company would set such unrealistic goals for their riders. Many even pointed out that they didn't mind waiting for their food a bit longer, and found it unnecessary for their food to be delivered so soon.
Others have decided to take the announcement in a lighter sense and have made memes about the promises Zomato has made and how they will fulfill them. Check them out here:
Do you think this new 10-minute initiative is practical?
