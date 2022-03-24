Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

Zomatos' new initiative, Zomato Instant, that plans to roll out 10 minute food delvieries has gained a lot of ire on social media, primarily due to worries about how this will affect the riders. Through time optimisation and giving specific instructions to restaurants during rush hours, the company hopes to fulfill orders in a 10 minute time frame.

Even though co-founder Deepinder Goyal has stressed that no delivery executives will be harmed or put under pressure after this new system comes into place, social media users are not convinced.