Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas

As India is gearing up to vaccinate the country against COVID-19, netizens couldn’t have been more excited. So, when the Prime Minister announced that vaccination drives will begin all over the country from 16 January, a lot of Indians on Twitter came up with creative ideas and jokes on how it can be done within no time, and it’s a treat to watch!
Right from putting the vaccine in vada pav and Maggi to biryani, these tweets got us laughing big time. Here is a compilation of some of the best ideas netizens came up with:
The user that first kicked off this trend:
Two birds, one stone scenario right here...
Even the bosses will do morning coffee runs now.
These ideas are gold.
Prime members rejoicing...
And a couple more...
