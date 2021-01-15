Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas

Vaccination drives in India will begin on 16 January.
Hazel Gandhi
Social Buzz
Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas

As India is gearing up to vaccinate the country against COVID-19, netizens couldn’t have been more excited. So, when the Prime Minister announced that vaccination drives will begin all over the country from 16 January, a lot of Indians on Twitter came up with creative ideas and jokes on how it can be done within no time, and it’s a treat to watch!

Right from putting the vaccine in vada pav and Maggi to biryani, these tweets got us laughing big time. Here is a compilation of some of the best ideas netizens came up with:

The user that first kicked off this trend:

Two birds, one stone scenario right here...

Even the bosses will do morning coffee runs now.

These ideas are gold.

Prime members rejoicing...

And a couple more...

