Twitter Unimpressed as Shaadi.com Plans to Introduce LGBTQIA+ Matchmaking

"We see ourselves as a platform for companionship and matchmaking…That could mean for different markets, different regions, different countries, different sexes. We don’t have a problem with that. But we will significantly expand the kind of things that we do from a matchmaking context," said Mittal in a statement to Business Insider.

Considering the fact that gay marriage is still not legal in India, this announcement gained mixed reactions on Twitter, both from people of the community as well as regular users. Check them out here: