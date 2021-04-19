Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Delhi just announced a week-long curfew in the city beginning from 10 pm today to 5 am next Monday. Because of this announcement, a lot of Delhiites decided to stock up on one of the most essential items-- liquor!

Following the lockdown announcement, liquor stores saw a lot of crowding in areas like Gole Market and Khan Market, as people readied themselves for a week of staying home.