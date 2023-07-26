Sudha Murty’s Concerns Over ‘Non-Veg’ Food During Foreign Visits Spark Debate

Sudha Murty, the author and chairperson of Infosys foundation, has found herself in yet another controversy.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube / Altered by The Quint)
Sudha Murty, the author and chairperson of Infosys foundation, has found herself in yet another controversy. This time, it's regarding her concern for non-vegetarian food during her foreign visits.
While appearing on an episode of 'Khaane Mein Kaun Hai', a YouTube series hosted by, actor and food critic, Kunal Vijaykar, Murty talked about her food choices and preferences, among other things.
She expressed that since she follows a strict vegetarian diet, she prefers to visit only vegetarian restaurants or carry her own food while on a trip. She fears that the same spoons or utensils will be used to cook both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.
During the interview, she said, "I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot!"
As soon as the video went viral on social media, it sparked a huge debate over whether or not Sudha Murty's concerns are valid.
Her remark did not sit well with some people who criticised her remarks and spoke about the inherent casteism and Brahminical ideas that propagate the beliefs of 'purity' and 'impurity'. They also sarcastically pointed out that Murty's son-in-law, the British PM Rishi Sunak, is a non-vegetarian himself.
Despite the severe criticism, many people came out in support of Sudha Murty's comments. They argued that she should not be trolled for her food choices, and there needs to be acceptance and sensitivity regarding someone's personal beliefs.
