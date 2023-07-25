Twitter Launches Hilarious Memes As IRCTC Website Comes to a Halt

Netizens took to Twitter to share their woes about the IRCTC's website
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Railway ticketing website, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been down due to technical reasons, which has caused quite a mess on the internet. Reportedly, both the site and the app stopped working since 3.30 am on 25 July, and the issue hasn't been resolved yet.
Amidst the chaos, many netizens took to Twitter to share their woes about the IRCTC's website, and of course, have also shared some hilarious memes on the situation. Check them here:
Addressing the issue on Twitter, IRCTC informed the customers that their technical team is working to resolve the issue, meanwhile suggested them to book the tickets through alternative platforms.
They wrote, "Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.
Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc."
