Twitter Is Moved by This Old Man Playing the Violin in Kolkata

Twitter spotted his video when journalist Aarif Shah uploaded a two-minute video of Mali playing the violin. In the video, Mali is seen playing an instrumental version of the famous Lata Mangeshkar song, 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh'.

The video has been shared with the caption, "Watch this old man's talent from Kolkata. He's an artist who is struggling and was entertaining people in Kolkata during the lockdown."

Check out the full video here: