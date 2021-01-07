Noida Potter Suffers Loss, Twitter Helps Him Get Back on His Feet

The power of social media has certainly come through the past few months. So many people have started recognizing the value of local businesses and how important it is to keep them running, and with the help of social media, the public has been doing exactly that.

Amid the pandemic, Prem Singh, a potter from Noida, was facing a shortage of customers until a user posted about him on Twitter. That’s when he started gaining attention, and more and more people vowed to go and buy from him.

In a tweet posted by journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor, she compliments his pottery and says, “Do your thing Noida Twitter!”, urging residents to help the vendor. She also tagged his location and shared her own experience of buying from him.

"Prem Singh is a potter selling his wares at the sector-27 main road, Noida. He blessed me with tears today after I bought some items. I was his first customer in weeks he says. He has nice stuff!"