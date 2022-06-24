Twitter Hails Sidhu Moose Wala’s First Posthumous Song ‘SYL’

Sidhu Moose Wala's new song 'SYL' is out now.
(Image: The Quint)
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on 29 May, 2022 after being shot. His demise came as a shock to many fans and people from the industry who expressed their grief on social media. Now, after almost a month of his death, his new song 'SYL' has been released.
Based on The Punjab Reorganisation Act (1996), the 'Delhi Chalo' march, and the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the song has been hailed online for "speaking about the true issues of Punjab".
Moose Wala has been for his work that is vocal in its activism, and he is popular among fans for not shying away from speaking up about the issues that matter to him. The release of 'SYL' has affirmed this even further, and here are some reactions from Twitter:
