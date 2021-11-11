Watch: Inspector Rescues Unconscious Man Amid Chennai Floods, Twitter Applauds

"Real life Singham," wrote one user on Twitter
Chennai cop rescues unconscious man from Chennai flood.

As Chennai battles life-threatening floods and Tamil Nadu goes on high alert, rescue operations by officials are in full swing. Amids this, the video of Inspector Rajeshwari, a cop from Chennai is going viral. In the video, it is seen how she is rescuing an unconscious man and helping him reach a nearby hospital by putting him in an auto.

Rajeshwari has lifted the man on her shoulder sideways and is saving his life with her quick thinking and spontaneity, an admirable quality required for rescue operations.

Check out the video here:

Netizens have applauded her for her efforts and attitude. Here are some reactions:

