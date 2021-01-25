Twitter Outraged Over Bombay HC's Controversial POCSO Judgment

According to a judgment passed by Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, groping a minor's breast without "skin to skin contact" does not count as sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This judgment was passed on 19 January by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and created quite an uproar on the internet. Netizens outraged about the judgment which says that there must be "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" in order for an act to be considered sexual assault.

Take a look at how netizens reacted: