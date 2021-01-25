Thoughts I Had Going Through Varun Dhawan’s Shaadi Pictures 

They did manage to keep the wedding “private”.
Shaadi Mubarak | (Photo: Instagram/Varun) Dhawan)

That’s a Nice Picture... Who’s the Photographer?

*After a quick Insta search*

Oh! #Varushka hired the same team as #Virushka - same photographer (Stories by Joseph Hardik), same videographer (The Wedding Filmer), same wedding planner (Shaadi Squad). Basically, Virat and Anushka did all the research for Varun ki shaadi, NICE!

Virushka ko credit toh de do yaar.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

If I were Varun, this would be the caption to this picture, why not subtly promote an upcoming film? Also, if I were Varun, I’d not put this pic up on the gram because shut eyes.
In short, hey VD, looking for a social media manager? Hire me!

Varun and Natasha’s love story in short: Casual friends the, phir best friends ho gaye, acche friends the, phir love start ho gaya...

Looks Like Manish Malhotra Offered a Friends and Family Discount

No, MM wasn’t there because he designed VD’s outfit and there were some last minute alterations. He is related to the dulha - Manisha is Varun’s mom’s cousin.

Manish Malhotra, designer of the year. 

Natasha Wearing Natasha

WOW! This bride chose to wear her own label. She ditched Sabya and uncle Manish. You go, girl!!
PS: No bride and groom leave without this “I look at you, you look at me” pose.

Also, I don’t like Varun’s jootis #JustSaying

When Did White Chura Become a Thing?

Nobody:
Me: I prefer the traditional red, maroon and pink chura.

PS: That’s Varun Dhawan introducing paparazzi’s nayi bhabhi” to them.

Yeah yeah, I know - her life, her shaadi, her rules.

Subtle Makeup for the Win

So, Natasha chose Sonam Kapoor’s go-to MUA Namrata Soni. How can one go wrong with that? I’d totally choose her too if I could afford her :(

Pretty Sure the Guy in Black Sherwani Put up This Picture

A classic case of “I don’t care about the bride or the groom, the uncle behind, or the person next to me... I’ll upload the picture as long as I’m smiling and look good in it”

You are no exception, sir.

VD’s Security Team With Their

That’s the team that made sure we get only these many pictures from Varun ki shaadi. Good job, guys!

Bhaiya aur bhabhi ko badhai ho badhai
