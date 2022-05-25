Trainee Writes ‘Manchester United Are Rubbish’ During Live Show, BBC Apologizes

The BBC also issued an apology and explanation following the incident. Presenter Annita Mc Veigh said, "A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United, and I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it."

She added, "Let me just explain what was happening: behind the scenes someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared."