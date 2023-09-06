Heartwarming Viral Clip Shows A Woman Buying A Train Ticket For Her Goat

The video unfolds with the TTE inquiring if she has a ticket for her own journey. She responds with an affirmative 'Yes,' and her companion hands over the ticket to the railway official. However, it's when the TTE notices the goat that the conversation takes an endearing turn.

"Chagol ka bhi ticket hai? (Do you have a ticket for the goat too?)" asks the TTE. The woman replies with another 'Yes,' and this heartening exchange leaves both her and the official break out in a grin.

The clip has triggered a wave of positive reactions on the microblogging platform, amassing over 88.4K views. Here's how social media users are reacting to the endearing gesture: