Square Root of 4 to 'Paneer Pasanda', Here Are The Top Google Searches in 2022

Here's the most googled topics in 2022.
Google has just released the results of this year's 'Year in Search 2022'. However, the search trends from this year are remarkably different from the last two years, which were majorly dominated by COVID-19 related queries.
The most peculiar trending topic was, 'What is the square root of 4', which was the fifth most searched topic in the 'What is' trend on Google. The searches also included 'What is Agneepath Scheme' and 'What is NATO'.
Another surprising, yet delightful entry for this year's Google trend was 'Paneer Pasanda'. The recipe not only topped the Indian charts, but even became the most searched recipes in the world. For the unversed, this vegetarian paneer dish which originated in India during the Mughal era, is also a popular dish in the neighboring countries of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
This year, the top trending searches also included sports events, and entertainment topics. Indian Premier League (IPL) topped the search list, followed by Co-Win (the government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration), and the FIFA World Cup 2022. The other two to make the trending topics were Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and KGF: Chapter 2 made it to the top 10 list, with Brahmastra securing the sixth spot in the list and KGF being the ninth most searched topic.
The news events that trended this year were the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar and Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic demise, followed by the Russian-Ukraine war that jolted the world since the beginning of 2022. UP Elections became the fourth most searched topic, followed by COVID-19 cases, which stood as the fifth most searched news query on Google.
In the 'Most searched personalities' list, Nupur Sharma, the BJP spokesperson who was suspended after her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, secured the top position. She was followed by Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, and the newly elected United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen also made it to the list after their alleged relationship news hit the internet.
Top search movies were led by the blockbuster, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, followed by K.G.F.: Chapter 2. The Kashmir Files also caused much controversy after its release secured the third position, while RRR and Kantara, made it to the top fourth and fifth place respectively.
The 'near me' search in 2022 saw a tremendous shift from the past two years, where the most searched topics were related to COVID-19 resources such as 'food shelters near me', 'Oxygen cylinder near me' or 'Covid-hospitals near me'.
This year, instead of searching for 'COVID-19 vaccine centers near me', people searched for 'swimming pools near me', 'water park near me', and other entertainment and outdoor activities.
