Toddler Goes Viral For Helping Mother Unload Water Jars; Steals Hearts Online
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In news that can be best described as "wholesome", a young toddler is going viral for extending a helping hand to his mother. In a clip shared by an IPS officer on Twitter, a child can be seen helping his mother unload empty water jars from a truck.
Attached with the clip is a Hindi caption which translates to, "Although small in age and stature, the "feeling of helping" is very high. Parents have carved a unique diamond..."
Since the time of uploading, the tweet has garnered 23.3K views and 839 likes. Safe to say, the unidentified toddler is melting several netizens' hearts.
Since the tweet going viral, Twitter users have poured in their love and support for the young boy.
Check how some of them are reacting here:
