Hero Delivery Driver Saves Toddler After She Fell From 12th Floor

A delivery driver, Nguyen Ngoc Manh is being hailed as a hero in Vietnam for miraculously catching a 2-year-old girl who fell from her 12-story balcony.

Manh, 31-year-old, was waiting to delivery a package in one of the high ride complexes of Hanoi, Vietnam.

He heard a child and a woman scream. After a while, as Mahn noticed people gathering on the street he realised that people were looking at a little girl hanging outside her balcony at 164-ft.

Check out the video of this save here: