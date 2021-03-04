Hero Delivery Driver Saves Toddler After She Fell From 12th Floor

A delivery driver, Nguyen Ngoc Manh is being hailed as a hero in Vietnam for miraculously catching a 2-year-old girl who fell from her 12-story balcony.
Manh, 31-year-old, was waiting to delivery a package in one of the high ride complexes of Hanoi, Vietnam.
He heard a child and a woman scream. After a while, as Mahn noticed people gathering on the street he realised that people were looking at a little girl hanging outside her balcony at 164-ft.
As reported by the VN Express International, Mahn being a father himself, didn’t waste a single moment and ran out of his truck to see where the girl would land. He climbed a 6-foot wall between the apartment complex.
As the girl lost her grip on the balcony railing, Manh slipped but flung himself forward so that he could catch the toddler.
The little girl was taken to the hospital where she got treated for a dislocated hip and no other major injuries occurred. Mahn sprained his arm while catching her.
The video has now gone viral on all social media platforms with everyone referring to Mahn as the "superhero".
