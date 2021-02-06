Let’s Talk About How Rihanna’s One Tweet Got #IndiaTogether

Yes, this is yet another story discussing Rihanna because we just can’t get over how bizarre things have been after the fourth most-followed celebrity on Twitter put out a six-word-tweet. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, she asked, referring to the ongoing farmers' protests. That’s all. And since then, we have only been talking about, not the farmers' protest but “foreign interference”.



This ONE tweet caught the attention of not just the aam jantaa but the Indian government too... and now even the international media. *face palm moment*