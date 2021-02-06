Let’s Talk About How Rihanna’s One Tweet Got #IndiaTogether

Yes, this is yet another story discussing Rihanna because we just can’t get over how bizarre things have been after the fourth most-followed celebrity on Twitter put out a six-word-tweet. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, she asked, referring to the ongoing farmers' protests. That’s all. And since then, we have only been talking about, not the farmers' protest but “foreign interference”.
This ONE tweet caught the attention of not just the aam jantaa but the Indian government too... and now even the international media. *face palm moment*
"Right-wing role model" Kangana Ranaut (she called herself that, we didn’t) jumped on the bandwagon in no time and called Rihanna names. No surprises there though. You know it’s one thing when someone calls you a role model and you share that post on your social media, but putting a sati savitri picture of yourself and calling yourself a role model is a bit much, don’t you think?
Anyway, how did we deal with this “external force”, “foreign interference” and “propagandist”? The Ministry of External Affairs, too, released a statement and almost every Bollywood celebrity and sportsperson picked a few lines from this press release and expressed “their”opinion on the ongoing protest. The protests have been going on for over two months, btw. It took a Rihanna to get otherwise mute Bollywood/Cricketers/Influencers to tweet on the matter.
India against propaganda? Hmmm.
Rihanna made it to prime time news too, of course! Should we get into how the Indian media covered this?
Like the “right wing role model”, I now, rest my case.
