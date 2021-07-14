Twitter Is Obsessed With This Picture of Tilda Swinton & Timothée Chalamet

Tilda Swinton & Timothée Chalamet at The Cannes Film Festival.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet were at the Cannes Film Festival held in France to promote their new film, The French Dispatch. Unlike most co-stars that post for pictures together and leave it at that, Swinton and Chalamet were inseparable at the event.
They were constantly seen together, and had a lot of pictures clicked. But what particularly caught fan's eyes was one picture where Chalamet is resting his head on Swinton's shoulder. Fans couldn't stop talking about the picture, and have expressed their delight at the duo's camaraderie on Twitter.
Here is how they reacted:
