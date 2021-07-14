Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, The Mandalorian Lead Nominations

The Emmy Awards 2021 is scheduled to take place on 19 September.
Netflix's The Crown and Disney+The Mandalorian lead the Emmy Awards 2021 nominations

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Netflix's <em>The Crown</em> and Disney+<em>The Mandalorian</em> lead the Emmy Awards 2021 nominations</p></div>

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 13 July. This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on 19 September while the Creative Arts Emmys will take place a day before.

They were announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who made history last year as the first father-daughter Emmy winners in Academy history. The Emmy Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

This year's nominations were led by The Crown and The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each, closely followed by WandaVision with 23 categories. In terms of streaming services, HBO Max led the list with 130 nominations and Netflix was a close second with 129.

Here's a list of nominations in the key categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • The Boys

  • Bridgerton

  • The Crown

  • The Handmaid's Tale

  • Lovecraft Country

  • The Mandalorian

  • Pose

  • This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Black-ish

  • Cobra Kai

  • Emily in Paris

  • Hacks

  • The Flight Attendant

  • The Kominsky Method

  • Pen15

  • Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • I May Destroy You

  • Mare of Easttown

  • The Queen's Gambit

  • The Underground Railroad

  • WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)

  • Emma Corrin (The Crown)

  • Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

  • Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

  • Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

  • Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

  • Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

  • Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

  • Billy Porter (Pose)

  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

  • Allison Janney (Mom)

  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

  • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

  • William H. Macy (Shameless)

  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

  • Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

  • Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

  • Ewan McGregor (Halston)

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

  • Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

  • Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

  • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

  • Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • Conan

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race

  • Nailed It!

  • RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Top Chef

  • The Voice

Published: 14 Jul 2021,10:13 AM IST
