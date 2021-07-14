Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, The Mandalorian Lead Nominations

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 13 July. This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on 19 September while the Creative Arts Emmys will take place a day before.

They were announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who made history last year as the first father-daughter Emmy winners in Academy history. The Emmy Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

This year's nominations were led by The Crown and The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each, closely followed by WandaVision with 23 categories. In terms of streaming services, HBO Max led the list with 130 nominations and Netflix was a close second with 129.

Here's a list of nominations in the key categories: