Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, The Mandalorian Lead Nominations

Netflix's The Crown and Disney+The Mandalorian lead the Emmy Awards 2021 nominations
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 13 July. This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on 19 September while the Creative Arts Emmys will take place a day before.
They were announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who made history last year as the first father-daughter Emmy winners in Academy history. The Emmy Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer.
This year's nominations were led by The Crown and The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each, closely followed by WandaVision with 23 categories. In terms of streaming services, HBO Max led the list with 130 nominations and Netflix was a close second with 129.
Here's a list of nominations in the key categories:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Published: 14 Jul 2021,10:13 AM IST