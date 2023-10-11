Humans of Bombay Row: Delhi HC Decrees Copyright Suit Against Rival Page

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 11 October, decrees the copyright infringement suit filed by digital storytelling platform Humans of Bombay (HOB) against rival page People of India (POI).

"In so far as individual's private photos (i.e. when people send their photos from private collection to Humans of Bombay or POI), there can be no copyright claim for either of the platforms," the court observed, according to a tweet by Bar and Bench.

HOB had accused POI of copying its content including its logo, tagline, and story format.