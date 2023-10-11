Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Humans of Bombay Row: Delhi HC Decrees Copyright Suit Against Rival Page

Humans of Bombay Row: Delhi HC Decrees Copyright Suit Against Rival Page

HOB had accused POI of copying its content including its logo, tagline, and story format.
The Quint
Law
Published:

Delhi High Court.

|

(File Photo: IANS)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi High Court. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 11 October, decrees the copyright infringement suit filed by digital storytelling platform Humans of Bombay (HOB) against rival page People of India (POI).

"In so far as individual's private photos (i.e. when people send their photos from private collection to Humans of Bombay or POI), there can be no copyright claim for either of the platforms," the court observed, according to a tweet by Bar and Bench.

HOB had accused POI of copying its content including its logo, tagline, and story format.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT