This Viral Twitter Thread Recaps The Funniest Moments From The FIFA World Cup

After months of frenzy, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end. With Argentina's thrilling win over France, Lionel Messi was awarded the Best Player at the Qatar event.

Needless to say, netizens reacted to the adrenaline-filled event in a multitude of ways. While most took to social media to cheer their favorite team(s) on, others turned to memes and jokes. However, one Twitter thread unarguably outshined all the others.