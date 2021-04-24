This UP Businessman Refills Oxygen Cylinders for Just Re 1

Gupta is the owner of Rimjhim Ispat Factory in Sumerpur Industrial Area, Hamirpur. Ever since the demand for oxygen has shot up, Gupta's company has refilled upwards of 1,000 cylinders.

In a statement to IANS, Gupta talks about contracting the infection himself last year and says, "I have experienced the suffering because I have gone through a similar experience. My bottling plant has a capacity of refilling 1000 oxygen cylinders per day and I am giving the refilled cylinders at Rs 1 to all."

The oxygen bottling plant is now seeing huge crowds from areas like Jhansi, Banda, Lalitpur, and Kanpur, among others where people are desperately looking for oxygen.