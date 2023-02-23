This Unusual Friendship Between A Man And A Crane Is Winning Hearts Online

If you've watched the iconic Hindi film, Sholay, you must be aware of the undying friendship between the characters, Jai and Veeru. The film and its characters were so loved by the Indian audience that 'Jai-Veeru' began to be used as a synonym for a strong friendship.

Well, in the most unusual case of a friendship like Jai and Veeru's, a man from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Aarif, saved the life of an injured crane and made a friend for life.

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Aarif can be seen riding a motorbike while the crane is flying above him, following his friend's path.

Take a look: