Netizens Are Loving This Young Writer's Take On Our COVID Crisis

Srushti Tawade performing 'Sune Jab Jab'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@ye_likhti_hai)
Srushti Tawade, a young writer has recently gained a lot of praise on Instagram for her version of the song 'Sune Jab Jab' where she has tweaked it into a satirical comment on India's COVID-19 situation. Her Instagram handle is @ye_likhti_hai, and regularly shares videos of her songs with her 1,800+ followers.
Some of the lyrics of the song go as follows, "Ho jab media mein itne chele, toh kaise na hum tujhse dare?" and "Jo tujhe fursat Vista se, WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, aur Insta se, toh shamshaano mein bhi dekh le, Kabristaano mein bhi dekh le"
Check out the full song here:
Users on Instagram have praised her wit and creativity and reacted with clapping emojis and appreciation. Check out the reactions here:
The video has over 100,000 views and is being shared widely.
Published: 04 Jun 2021,04:55 PM IST