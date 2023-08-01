'This Barbie Has A Nobel Prize, He's Just Ken': Malala Yousafzai's Viral Tweet
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Greta Gerwig's Barbie has certainly taken cinegoers by storm. Released on 21 July, the film has already shattered box office records. Having crossed $93 million in worldwide sales, Barbie is on its way to become the biggest female-directed film ever.
As fans all over the world gush over the film, Malala Yousafzai, the youngest nobel laureate and Pakistani activist has also joined the bandwagon.
Yousafzai recently took to Twitter to share a picture of her and her husband, Asser Malik posing inside the life-sized Barbie photobooth. Accompanying the snap was the caption, "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize He’s just Ken".
In no time, Malala's adorable tweet began making waves on the internet. Referencing a funny moment in the film, Asser Malik even responded to the now-viral tweet with, "I'm Kenough".
Since being uploaded on 30 July, the tweet has garnered more than 46 million views and over 982.8K likes. Netizens have also been reacting to Malala's humorous tweet in several ways.
Check them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)