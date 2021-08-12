Thief Gets Stuck Between ATM and Wall in Hilarious Robbery Fail

In pictures taken from one of Aniyapuram's ATMs in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, it can be seen how he is stuck between the two, and how the police then has to come there to rescue him. The man is identified as 28-year-old M Upendra Roy, a man originally from Bihar who worked in a poultry field in Tamil Nadu. The ATM in question had about Rs 2.65 lakh in it.

Upendra was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, and had tried to steal the ATM causing a lot of noise. Upon hearing this, people in the area called the police who then arrested Roy. He was presented in front of the judicial magistrate and is now under custody in the sub-jail of Namakkal.