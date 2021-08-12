Netizens Can’t Help but Notice This Detail in Salman Khan’s Picture With Mirabai

Salman Khan's shawl has caught the attention of users online.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)
Salman Khan recently met Mirabai Chanu, the weightlifter who recently won the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics. Khan shared this picture on Instagram with the caption, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!"
While a lot of users were in awe of the picture, some people on Twitter noticed a peculiar detail about it, specifically in Salman Khan's shawl.
A lot of users had thoughts after seeing the picture of a deer at the hem of the shawl. Here is what they had to say:
Twitter is a brutal place, y'all.
