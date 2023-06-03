There Was A Real-Life 'Squid Game' Event In Singapore And An Indian Man Won

There Was A Real-Life Squid Games Event In Singapore And An Indian Man Won
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Remember the 2021 South Korean drama Squid Game, which captivated audiences worldwide? Well, hold onto your seats because a real-life Squid Games event just took place in Singapore, and an Indian man emerged as the champion!
Inspired by the hit series, the event was organized by a company that decided to recreate the intense games, but without the deadly stakes, of course. Participants faced off in a series of children's games, all with the hope of winning a hefty cash prize.
The victor of this exhilarating contest was a hardworking migrant worker from Tamil Nadu named Selvam Arumugam.
Arumugam, who works at a heavy vehicle leasing firm called Pollisum Engineering, took home a whopping 18,888 Singapore dollars (approximately Rs 11.5 lakh). To put it into perspective, this amount was equivalent to one and a half years' worth of his salary!
The company's dinner-and-dance event, which took place at Senoko Way in Singapore, was quite a spectacle. All participants donned red tracksuit jackets with number tags, reminiscent of the characters in Squid Game. Just like in the show, a gigantic inflatable ball filled with money hung from the ceiling.
In the nail-biting 'Red Light, Green Light' game, Arumugam cleverly followed the lead of the players in front of him, running as fast as he could to evade elimination. But the prizes didn't end with Arumugam.
The company's annual dinner-and-dance event was attended by 210 employees, including mechanics, drivers, and sales staff. Each employee received a minimum of 188 Singapore dollars in cash. On top of that, 35 lucky individuals were chosen through a draw to participate in the games, winning cash prizes of 588 dollars or more.
With inputs from Indian Express
