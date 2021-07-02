'The Tomorrow War' Might Just be the Perfect Summer Blockbuster

So why are we going gaga over this film? Well, to start with, can we please concede that it’s been a while since we Sci-Fi geeks got to enjoy an alien invasion movie? And that too with time-travel elements in it? And if that’s not enough - how about the fact that the premise brilliantly flips some time-tested movie tropes? Usually time-travel plots move the narrative to the past - this one, told from the point of view of Pratt’s character, takes us to the future, showing us a world that could be worth saving. And mostly movies that include the word ‘War’ in the title, and show people getting drafted, show children being drafted into them away from their parents. This one shows a parent getting the draft, and risking his life to leave a world worth living in for his daughter.