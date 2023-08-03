The Microphone Cardi B Threw At A Fan Is Now Being Auctioned For ₹82,00,000

One of the most bizarre occurrences in music history, Cardi B tossed a microphone at a Las Vegas concertgoer after they threw their drink at the rapper. The infamous microphone is now up for auction on eBay.

The Shure Axient digital microphone used by the WAP rapper during her performance at Drais Beach Club on 29 July is listed as "Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person."

The owner of The Wave, an audio company supporting Las Vegas nightclubs, Scott Fisher, put it up for bidding. In the eBay description, Fisher confirms that the microphone is the one seen in viral videos, identifiable by the white tape at the bottom.