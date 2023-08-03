The Microphone Cardi B Threw At A Fan Is Now Being Auctioned For ₹82,00,000
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
One of the most bizarre occurrences in music history, Cardi B tossed a microphone at a Las Vegas concertgoer after they threw their drink at the rapper. The infamous microphone is now up for auction on eBay.
The Shure Axient digital microphone used by the WAP rapper during her performance at Drais Beach Club on 29 July is listed as "Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person."
The owner of The Wave, an audio company supporting Las Vegas nightclubs, Scott Fisher, put it up for bidding. In the eBay description, Fisher confirms that the microphone is the one seen in viral videos, identifiable by the white tape at the bottom.
EBay listing of the infamous mic
Surprisingly, Fisher intends to donate the profits from the auction to two Las Vegas charities. As of now, the bidding for the microphone has reached a staggering $99,300 (approximately ₹82,00,000).
The incident was caught on camera, as several concertgoers recorded now-viral clips of the altercation. It even caught the attention of law enforcement, as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they have launched a battery investigation.
As per reports, a woman who attended the event reported being struck by the microphone after it hit the targeted person, and contacted the police to file a report.
Take a look at the viral clip: