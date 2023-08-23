The Internet Is Abuzz With Reactions To Chandrayaan-3's Successful Moon Landing

India's esteemed lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, achieved a remarkable feat with a soft-landing on the moon's surface in pristine condition. This accomplishment has ignited a wave of excitement and admiration on social media, with social media platforms brimming with enthusiastic reactions from around the world.

As soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the feat.

Take a look: