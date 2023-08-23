The Internet Is Abuzz With Reactions To Chandrayaan-3's Successful Moon Landing

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Internet Is Abuzz With Reactions To Chandrayaan-3's Successful Moon Landing

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya."
India's esteemed lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, achieved a remarkable feat with a soft-landing on the moon's surface in pristine condition. This accomplishment has ignited a wave of excitement and admiration on social media, with social media platforms brimming with enthusiastic reactions from around the world.

As soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the feat.

Take a look:

As India's scientific excellence takes center stage, Chandrayaan 3's triumphant lunar touchdown resonates deeply with people worldwide. Overflowing tweets convey awe, wonder, and a renewed sense of national pride.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Anand Mahindra, X is especially abuzz with users sharing their joy on the micro-blogging platform.

Take a look at few reactions here:

