Man Gets Called To Collect His Own Death Certificate in Thane

Desai faced some difficulties when he tried to report the issue by going to the COVID-19 ward room of the authority since nobody there would accept the mistake. “I asked them the reason but they were not accepting their mistake and were just trying to shrug their responsibility saying the name was in the list of ICMR but my question is how can the name crop up in the ICMR list if it is not sent by the Corporation. Now they have promised me that they will take necessary steps to correct the error,” Desai said.

TMC officials are now looking into the matter and suspect that this is a reporting error in the system.

(With inputs from The Indian Express).