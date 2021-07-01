Man Buys Laptop for Helper's Daughter, Story Goes Viral On Twitter

In a similar heartwarming incident, a man recently took to Twitter to share his own story. Gaurav Vats talked about how his helper came to his family one day with Rs 35,000 and asked them to buy a laptop for her daughter.

She wasn't much aware about laptops and what to look for, and had come to Gaurav for help. Gaurav went one step further, added some more money to the 35,000 and bought her a brand new laptop.

The additional amount that he put in has not been revealed.

Check out the thread here: