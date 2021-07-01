Man Buys Laptop for Helper's Daughter, Story Goes Viral On Twitter

Gaurav Vats helped his house help buy a laptop for her daughter so that she could continue her online studies
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
A lot of people have struggled with the shift of education and work online, especially people from marginalised groups who do not have access to smartphones or laptops and a stable internet connection.
Amidst this, a lot of stories have come up where people have helped their house helpers buy smartphones or laptops for their children to help them attend online classes better.
In a similar heartwarming incident, a man recently took to Twitter to share his own story. Gaurav Vats talked about how his helper came to his family one day with Rs 35,000 and asked them to buy a laptop for her daughter.
She wasn't much aware about laptops and what to look for, and had come to Gaurav for help. Gaurav went one step further, added some more money to the 35,000 and bought her a brand new laptop.
The additional amount that he put in has not been revealed.
Check out the thread here:
The main takeaway from this story was how his helper had saved up all the money and wanted to provide as much as she could for her daughter's education. Gaurav believes this is truly inspirational.
The helper's husband had lost his job due to the lockdown, and since then, she has been the sole breadwinner of the family. Despite these difficulties, she was still trying to go above and beyond for her daughter's progress.
A lot of users on Twitter have also recognised this effort, and applauded the woman for her determination.
Gaurav also revealed that upon receiving the laptop, his helper's daughter called him up and thanked him for his wonderful gesture. "I can't explain the happiness in her voice. Just made my day," he wrote on Twitter.
