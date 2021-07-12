Telangana Govt Employee Helps People Reunite With Missing Families

Talking about how this initiative first started, she said, "It happened last year. I was on my way to office when I noticed an old man near Mulugu town. When I spoke to him, he provided me the details of his family members. With the help of police, we took him to his native village in West Godavari district," in a statement to The New Indian Express.

Taslima was first inspired by her father, a communist, who engaged in several humanitarian efforts in the past.

She also works as a weekend farmer, and donates all her wages to the other labourers who need them more. She says that she does farming not for the money, but only because the joy of working in a farm is much better than that of working in an office.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express).