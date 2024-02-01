'Teach Consent Too': Desis React to Class 9 Book's Chapter On Dating & Ghosting

CBSE reportedly introduced Value Education books for class 9 students explaining dating and relationships.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
CBSE has reportedly introduced Value Education books for ninth-grade students, including thorough explanations on the subjects of dating and relationships. User @nashpatee shared images from the book on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the comprehensive coverage of these topics.
This is a welcome change from the past when discussions about relationships, dating, crushes, physical intimacy, and romance were often treated as taboo subjects in schools.
Schooling culture would earlier be dismissal of or avoid addressing these topics, and many families also discouraged open conversations about dating and relationships among teenagers.
If you take a look, then topics like 'ghosting' and 'catfishing' are explained.
Netizens reacted positively to this change in approach.
On user wrote, "times are changing. people start dating from a very young age nowadays, it's amazing if the system accepts this and includes topics like these in the curriculum. helping kids understand this complex dynamics is far better than how dating was treated back in our days."
Another user wrote, "I love this??? i hope they teach consent too."
Here are the other reactions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)