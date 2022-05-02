'You'll Rule Hearts Forever': Fans Wish for Kili Paul's Swift Recovery

Fans wish for Kili Paul's recovery after he was attacked by five people.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Tanzania's Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation for his videos lip-syncing to Bollywood songs, was injured after five people attacked him, according to his social media posts. He posts several videos with his sister Neema.
Kili Paul had posted a video on his Instagram stories of him on a stretcher. Several fans from India wished for his speedy recovery.
Under a paparazzo account's post, one fan commented, "God bless you…Get well soon as soon as possible bro," and another wrote, "Everyone is jealous of people who attain success and fame at a young age! MAY HE RECOVER SOON!!"
Actor-model Eesha Agarwal commented, "Prayers only for an amazing artist."
"Get well soon," many fans wrote. "Get Well Soon @kili_paul You will Rule Hearts Forever." One comment read, "When you get fame you get enemies…but this is brutal get well soon #kilipaul."
Here are some of the other reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)