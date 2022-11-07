Woman Performs Plastic Surgery on Road With a Plastic Mask in a Bizarre TV Show

A still from Tamil serial 'Roja'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
From a doctor using stethoscope to measure sugar levels to a husband yelling at his wife to wake up from a coma so she can make green tea for him, desi serials can really do anything -- including defying science and logic.
In one such show called Roja, a woman is undergoing plastic surgery in the middle of the road. And the operation is not performed by a doctor, if you're wondering, because, how difficult is it really? One needs to literally just put a plastic mask on the face and voila, it's done!
Whoever thought that performing complex surgeries was this easy? I wonder why the doctors need to study so much!
In the clip, an injured woman is taken out of the ambulance so that the surgery can be performed, for some reason best known to the makers of the show. Then, another woman who is presumably not a doctor takes out a plastic mask (the one that's commonly seen on Halloween or in a low-budget scary movie) and puts it on the face of the injured woman. Just like that, she sticks it on the face and presses the mask and there you go, a brand new face that looks nothing like the plastic mask that was placed. If this doesn't count as miracle, I don't know what does!
This bizarre clip from the Tamil show has gone viral on the internet and of course, netizens have much to say about it.
