In Adorable Gesture, Coimbatore Woman Throws Baby Shower for Her Cats

Representational Image. Woman throws baby shower for cat.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
OnePoll conducted a survey in 2021 before ‘National Hug Your Hound Day’, where they wanted to see how many people loved their pets and pinpointed what it means to be a “pet fanatic.”
Two-thirds of respondents (67 percent) said their pet was their best friend, while another 78 percent said their pet was part of the family. With these results, it's easy to understand the love that people have for their pets. A woman in Coimbatore showed us just how much she cares for her cats by throwing them a baby shower!
The ceremony was held on Sunday, 2 January 2022 with a lot of pomp. According to the statement by the cat mom, they performed the shower to bestow blessings on her pregnant cats and also gave them their special cat food and other snacks. They ecoched the same sentiments that the survey received, stating that people conduct baby showers for humans, so they did the same for their cats as they are a part of her family. The celebration was held at the local clinic and she was joined by the veterinarians.
One of the vets who attended the ceremony said that this is a first of its kind and these kinds of celebrations will make the cats more comfortable and happy. With the rising number of Indians preferring to have pets over children, it seems that people are getting the same joy, if not more in having pets instead of children.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express).
