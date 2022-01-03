In Adorable Gesture, Coimbatore Woman Throws Baby Shower for Her Cats

OnePoll conducted a survey in 2021 before ‘National Hug Your Hound Day’, where they wanted to see how many people loved their pets and pinpointed what it means to be a “pet fanatic.”

Two-thirds of respondents (67 percent) said their pet was their best friend, while another 78 percent said their pet was part of the family. With these results, it's easy to understand the love that people have for their pets. A woman in Coimbatore showed us just how much she cares for her cats by throwing them a baby shower!