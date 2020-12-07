Rajasthan Couple Marries In PPE Kits After Bride Tests Positive

When it comes to marriages and weddings, there's no stopping Indians. Recently, a Rajasthan couple decided to get married even after the bride had tested positive for coronavirus.
Here's how they made it happen..
Instead of dressing in fancy wedding clothes, the couple wore PPE kits. Their wedding was officiated by a priest who was also dressed in a PPE kit. The venue of the ceremony was Kelwara COVID Centre in Bara, Shahbad, Rajasthan.
Take a look at the video that is going viral:
Here's how social media users reacted:
