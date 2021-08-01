10 Times Taapsee Pannu Inspired Us With Her Thoughts

Taapsee Pannu turns 34 today, and it is safe to say that since her debut in the Hindi Film Industry in 2013, she has come a long way. Right from acting in films like Chashme Baddoor and Judwaa 2 to Badla and Thappad, she has proven that her range is limitless.

Being in the industry for so long, she has had her set of experiences, and she has never shied away from expressing her honest opinions on things not only related to film, but political and social issues as well. Here are 10 things Taapsee said that have resonated with us and continued to inspire us.