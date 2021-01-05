Swiggy To Durex, 10 Brands on Top of the Social Media Game

The wonders one witnessed on social media with different brands and their innovation is growing every year. While some faced serious flak online, some rejoiced in their new-found popularity. What we do know is that despite this, they keep getting better and there’s no stopping the creativity of the brands.

They laughed at themselves, took digs on other brands, and even made fun of us! But in doing so, they successfully bridged the gap between a brand and its consumers, and how wonderfully! Here’s a roundup of some of our favourite brands, ones that not only promoted their products on social media but made their pages a fun, wholesome place while doing so.