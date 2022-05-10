Suniel Shetty Called Out For Gutka Ad, His Reply Leaves Twitter In Splits

Suniel Shetty gave a hilarious response to the Twitter user who mis-tagged him in a gutka ad.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
Social media breaks the communication barrier between celebrities and common folks and provides a good platform for them to interact with each other. And recently, one of these conversations between Suniel Shetty and his fan went viral.
After a Twitter user shared a picture of a gutka advertisement and criticised Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty for promoting this cancer causing substance and misleading the youth.
This prompted a reply from Suniel Shetty who was quick to point out that he wasn't in the advertisement and asked the user to 'get his eyesight fixed'.
The advertisement starred Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, but the user had mistakenly tagged Suniel Shetty in the tweet. The user then apologised for the mixup and replied that he was a fan of Shetty and thus his name always pops up when he tags someone.
Even after the clarification, Twitter users made sure that they have a good laugh. This is what they said: