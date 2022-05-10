Heartless Delhi: Someone Just Stole the Heart From Karol Bagh in Delhi
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The peak 'Chura liya hai tum ne jo dil ko' moment occurred near the Rajendra Place roundabout, when someone stole the heart from the 'I Love Delhi' installation.
The heart was stolen within a month since its installation. It looks like somebody is about to receive the proposal of their dreams, courtesy of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation!
The big question people want answered is, "Delhi ka dil kisne churaya?". This news has amused netizens, some are also optimistic that the thief will be caught by the Delhi police. Nonetheless, Twitter has responded with some hilarious jokes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)