Watch: Sudha Murthy Celebrates Her Doggo’s Birthday by Performing Pooja

Sudha Murthy celebrated her dog Gopis' birthday in the most adorable way.
Sudha Murthy celebrating her dog Gopi's birthday.

We all love our dogs, and the case is no different even if you are the chairman of one of India's top companies. Sudha Murthy recently uploaded a video of her dog Gopi's birthday celebration. She is seen singing to Gopi and performing pooja for her while wishing her a happy birthday.

Gopi is pampered with pats and belly rubs in this adorable video that has stolen the hearts of users online. Check it out here:

Right from calling the video cute to wishing Gopi, here is how users on Instagram reacted to the video:

What a heartwarming way to celebrate your dog's birthday!

