Watch: Sudha Murthy Celebrates Her Doggo’s Birthday by Performing Pooja

Sudha Murthy celebrating her dog Gopi's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@_sudha_murthy)
We all love our dogs, and the case is no different even if you are the chairman of one of India's top companies. Sudha Murthy recently uploaded a video of her dog Gopi's birthday celebration. She is seen singing to Gopi and performing pooja for her while wishing her a happy birthday.
Gopi is pampered with pats and belly rubs in this adorable video that has stolen the hearts of users online. Check it out here:
Right from calling the video cute to wishing Gopi, here is how users on Instagram reacted to the video:
What a heartwarming way to celebrate your dog's birthday!
