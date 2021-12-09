‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

Shashi Tharoor posing with two newlyweds.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shashi Tharoor recently attended the wedding of a couple in Mahabaleshwar, and his picture with the newlyweds is going viral for a very funny reason.
Tharoor is seen wearing a pagdi and a garland and posing with the bride and groom in this particular picture, and he looks more like the groom than the groom himself. The actual groom doesn't have either a pagdi or a garland around him, and is standing between Tharoor and his wife, which adds to the confusion.
Check out the picture yourself.
Twitter has rightly made this observation and started with the jokes.
