Subway Faces Backlash Over Insensitive Sign Regarding Titan Submersible Tragedy
Fast-food giant Subway has found itself in hot water following complaints about a sign displayed outside one of its franchise sandwich shops, which made a distasteful joke regarding the recent Titan sub tragedy.
The incident occurred when the OceanGate submarine, on a mission to explore the Titanic wreckage, tragically imploded, claiming the lives of five individuals, including British explorer Hamish Harding, billionaire Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush.
However, in a questionable move, a Subway branch in Rincon, Georgia, in the United States, has been accused of exploiting the tragedy for publicity.
A sign displayed outside the fast food joint read, "Our subs don't implode." The controversial sign sparked outrage after its images spread across social media platforms, prompting a wave of backlash.
A Twitter user expressed her disappointment, stating, "@SUBWAY This is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it's just sad. Do better."
Outraged individuals flooded social media platforms, and local station WTOC reported receiving numerous messages from people expressing their disapproval of the joke's poor taste. Additionally, a Reddit thread discussing the issue garnered thousands of comments.
Subway swiftly took action to rectify the situation by intervening and denouncing the insensitive sign. In a statement, the corporation confirmed that the sign had been removed following their involvement.
The company emphasized its disapproval of the sign's content and assured the public that appropriate action had been taken to address the situation.
